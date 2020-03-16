UNMISSABLE! Govinda's reaction to his two Jabra fans Anuj and Imlie will leave you in splits in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

We will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 17:58
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special. 

In the previous episode of the Bollywood special, we saw Kanwar Dhillon perform as Govinda, he has often spoken about his admiration towards him. Finally, in the upcoming episode, Kanwar meets his idol whom he looks up to since childhood, is he planning to dedicate a special tribute to him? We can't wait to see his reaction onscreen when he meets Govinda. 

Well, now we got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. Check it out: 

 We can't wait to see all the fun we will see with Govinda. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

