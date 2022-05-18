Unmissable! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts to the rumours of her boyfriend Adil’s entry in Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is dating a certain Adil Khan Durrani from Mysore. In a media conversation, she informed that Adil has also gifted Rakhi a BMW and the two have been flying out to Mysore and Mumbai to meet each other.

Now when asked Rakhi about the tongues that are wagging to say that Adil is the next guy in Rakhi's life with whom she wants to enter a reality show. Rakhi got a lot of eyeballs for her 'engagement' in 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar' and 'Bigg Boss' too.

The Main Hoon Na fame asserted, "Are such things planned? This is utter rubbish. Is it my decision whom the makers of 'Bigg Boss' want in the show? For all you know, they might call us together in the upcoming season. For all you know, they might call only me and not him. I love 'Bigg Boss'. But such thinking that we are in love simply because we want to go to a reality show is preposterous."

Added Rakhi, after a pause, "God, we are in a solid relationship. Nobody can separate us."

Earlier Rakhi who got separated from Ritesh introduced her new boyfriend who is 6 years younger to her and to justify the age gap she cited examples of Arjun Kapoor and Nick Jonas.

Credit: ETimes
    
    
    

Latest Video