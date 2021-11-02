UNMISSABLE! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh's THROWBACK dance video will take you down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is the heartthrob of the nation who has been ruling the small screens for a very long time. The actor has been ruling several hearts with his exceptional performances in all the shows he has done so far in his long career span.

The handsome hunk has been a part of many popular TV shows like Navya, Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 1, 2 and 3, among others.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and the show is all set to go off-air on 12th November.

We all know that Shaheer enjoys a massive fanbase and the actor often acknowledges all the love and support he gets from his fans.

A throwback video of Shaheer rehearsing for his dance is making the rounds on social media.

Shaheer is giving his heart and soul as he does rehearsal and seeing this video, we feel like dancing too.

Take a look:

Shaheer has always been a pro in whatever he does and this video shows that he always manages to impress us with his exceptional talent.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

