Unmissable! Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna’s steamy pics is taking the internet by storm

MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna is known for her feisty spirit and bindaas attitude. And at the same time, she is a dearie. Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adored actresses and her characters, be it Haya, Annika, Isha, or Bani are all admired a lot.

Surbhi is quite active on Instagram these days. She keeps sharing amazing photoshoots, reel videos - both HOT and ones and her fans can't get enough of her Instagram content. And to add to it were her latest poolside pictures. The actress oozed oomph in her latest pictures.

If at all there's a show on a mermaid, Surbhi Chandna would make for the most chulbuli mermaid ever. At the same time, she would also be super-hot.

The Naagin 3 actress clicked some cool pictures in the pool. She exudes confidence in a bikini top and shorts like the princess of the ocean.

Surbhi can switch on the seductive charm within seconds. She won't be looking at you and you'd lose your heart out to her. The Sanjivani, Ishqbaaaz actress looks HOT HOT Hot in her latest pictures.

Selfies are Surbhi Chandna's absolute favourite. The actress clicked a boomerang video of herself setting the hearts on fire with her pout and toned physique.

Credit: BollywoodLife