UNMISSABLE! Parth Samthaan's THROWBACK video before he rose to fame proves that he was a STAR in making

MUMBAI: TV hottie Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where he portrayed the role of Anurag Basu.

The handsome hunk won several accolades for his role Anurag Basu in the show.

Not just Parth Samthaan, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos.

Parth is a hot favourite among the fans and has become the heartthrob of the small screen over the years.

The actor is known for his cute smile and chocolate boy looks that can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Well, Parth is a terrific actor and there's no doubt about that.

From his fine acting skills to his amazing screen presence, Parth has proved that he was always born to be an actor.

Well, we came across a video on social media where we can see different shades of Parth.

The actor is showing his fine acting chops, dancing skills and much more.

Take a look:

Parth is a multi-talented actor and this video definitely proves it.

