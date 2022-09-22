UNMISSABLE! Pishachini actor Harsh Rajput's throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is currently seen in Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Pishachini.

The show which started airing a few days ago is being loved by the viewers.

Pishachini also stars Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles.

Harsh is seen playing the lead role of Rocky in the show.

Well, Harsh has been in the industry for several years now and has given some memorable performances in all his shows.

We came across a throwback video of Harsh where he is giving an audition.

Also read- Pishachini: OMG! Dadaji goes missing, and Pavithra and Rocky get to begin their search hunt!

The video is quite old and Harsh looks very different. The actor has transformed a lot over time.

Take a look:

Harsh proves that he was always born to be an actor. He looks extremely confident in the video as he performs the scene.

The actor made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. Later, he went on to star in shows like Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi and Crazy Stupid Ishq where he landed his first lead role.

Harsh has also acted in several episodic shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He also played a pivotal role in the popular and long-running drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

The handsome hunk gained fame for his role as Ansh Rathod in Star Plus' supernatural show Nazar.

He then bagged the lead role in Colors TV's show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein which is a spin-off to the Naagin 5.

Well, Harsh has come a long way in his career.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to have Immortality or Telepathy as my SUPERNATURAL POWER' - Pishachini's Jiya Shankar on having supernatural powers, her take on getting roles and more



