UNMISSABLE! Tere Bina Jiyaa Jaaye Na fame Avinesh Rekhi's throwback AUDITION video shows that he is one talented actor

Avinesh Rekhi

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Avinesh Rekhi is seen in Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na. 

He is playing the role of Devraj.

The actor is paired with Anjali Tatrari who is playing the role of Krisha Chaturvedi in the drama series. 

Anjali and Avinesh have been paired for the first time for the show and the fans are loving every bit of this on-screen jodi.

Avinesh has proved his acting prowess in his previous shows and the actor continues to impress everyone in this show as well.

We all know that Avinesh has done a variety of roles in his long career span.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for several years now. 

ALSO READ: HOTNESS! Avinesh Rekhi gives sheer blazer goals

We came across a throwback audition video of Avinesh where he is seen performing a scene. 

Take a look:

Avinesh looks as confident as ever as he performs the scene. 

The handsome hunk has previously worked in shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala, Main Na Bhoolungi, Maharana Pratap, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, Choti Sarrdaarni and many more. 

Avinesh began his career with a small role in the 2008 film Ru Ba Ru. Another unnoticed role in the 2009 film Dil Bole Hadippa! failed to earn him fame. However, he gained a lot of fame with the choice of shows he picked up in his long career span. 

What is your take on Avinesh's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi opens up on his FITNESS MANTRA, shares what keeps him in shape amid the hectic working hours and much more

there bina jiya jaaye na Anjali Tatrari Avinesh Rekhi Zee TV Choti Sarrdaarni Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap Main Na Bhuloongi
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

