Unmissable! Varun Dhawan addressing Tejasswi Prakash ‘BHABHI’ on national television screen goes viral

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani grace the Dance Deewane Juniors show along with Anil Kapoor to promote their upcoming family comedy film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 09:19
varun-tej

MUMBAI: The entire cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor graced the Dance Deewane Juniors show judged by Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Marzi as a part of the promotional spree. However, what grabbed the limelight was Varun Dhawan calling Tejasswi Prakash ‘Bhabhi’ on the national television screen.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan on balancing emotions, comedy in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Colors TV tweeted the promo and wrote, “Varun ne ki ek pyaari si request. Kya unhe milega Tejasswi se iss haseen sawaal ka jawaab? #TejRan.” In the video, Varun Dhawan praises Karan and says, “He is such a good boyfriend, dusre boyfriends ki waat lag gayi hai. Abhi toh shaadi karni padegi.” To which Karan says, “Main ready hu, usko bhi pucho koi.”

Varun further says, “Aaj TV pe puch lete hai. Bhabhi ji aaj main national television pe main aapse puchna chahata hu, ki kya aap Mr. Karan Kundrra ke saath JugJugg Jeena chahate hai ya nahi? Aap please iska jawab dijiye social media pe. Miss Teja, we want a reply to this.”

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show

The duo started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. While most of the Bigg Boss couples part ways after the show gets over, Karan and Teja are going very strong. Earlier also while talking about the wedding, Karan in an interview had stated that he is ready but Teja is busy.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Dance Deewane Juniors Anil Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 09:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh No! Ranbir fails to tell Rhea about the divorce
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
SURPRISING! Virat develops trust issues with Paakhi in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the story will witness an interesting twist...
Sexy! These pictures of Radhika Seth are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: No doubt it was a treat to watch Radhika Seth in the web series Call my agent Bollywood, which is streaming on...
Anupama : OMG! Vanraj and Ankush are at war of words
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Paakhi extends a hand of friendship towards Sai leaving everyone SHOCKED in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge twist in the story. We have seen how Paakhi...
Anupama : Shocking! Anupama takes a stand for Bapuji and goes against Ankush and Barkha
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
shakti
Bengaluru Drugs Consumption Case: Latest Update! Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor flies off to Mumbai post his bail
Latest Video