Unmissable! Varun Dhawan addressing Tejasswi Prakash ‘BHABHI’ on national television screen goes viral

MUMBAI: The entire cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor graced the Dance Deewane Juniors show judged by Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Marzi as a part of the promotional spree. However, what grabbed the limelight was Varun Dhawan calling Tejasswi Prakash ‘Bhabhi’ on the national television screen.

Colors TV tweeted the promo and wrote, “Varun ne ki ek pyaari si request. Kya unhe milega Tejasswi se iss haseen sawaal ka jawaab? #TejRan.” In the video, Varun Dhawan praises Karan and says, “He is such a good boyfriend, dusre boyfriends ki waat lag gayi hai. Abhi toh shaadi karni padegi.” To which Karan says, “Main ready hu, usko bhi pucho koi.”

Varun further says, “Aaj TV pe puch lete hai. Bhabhi ji aaj main national television pe main aapse puchna chahata hu, ki kya aap Mr. Karan Kundrra ke saath JugJugg Jeena chahate hai ya nahi? Aap please iska jawab dijiye social media pe. Miss Teja, we want a reply to this.”

The duo started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. While most of the Bigg Boss couples part ways after the show gets over, Karan and Teja are going very strong. Earlier also while talking about the wedding, Karan in an interview had stated that he is ready but Teja is busy.

Credit: BollywoodLife