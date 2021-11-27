Unmissable! This is what Salman Khan had to say about Karan Kundrra during the Weekend Ka Vaar

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be extremely interesting and exciting as host Salman Khan lashes at Karan Kundrra for his mishap with Tejasswi Prakash.

In the promo, Salman was seen telling Karan Kundrra, “It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma?” He then tells Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, “If you both want to be seen, then you have to be seen for yourselves.”

He then schools all the housemates saying, “We had to bring in former contestants to wake you all up.” He further adds, “You all don’t stand a chance.”

The Weekend ka Vaar episode will see Neha Dhupia’s presence for the first time. Neha is going to grill all the contestants in her style. Also, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will appear.

