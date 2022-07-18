UNMISSABLE! You will be SURPRISED to see how Ulka Gupta prepped herself for this crucial scene in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Ulka is being praised for her stellar performance in this scene. Looking at the video, we can say that Ulka prepped herself really well for this scene and nailed it like a pro. 

Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show has recently hit the small screens with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead role. 

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. 

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

The show's story is about Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change. 

We all know that Ulka plays a very strong-headed character in the show which has left the viewers impressed.

The actress had recently performed a crucial scene in the show which had left everyone in awe with her performance. 

Ulka shared a BTS on how she got prepared for this scene and it was simply amazing. 

Take a look:

Manini had said some really bad things about Banni's past which she had clearly denied. 

Well, Banni had to remove her frustration for all the false allegations on her and this was the scene where she showed her anger. 

Ulka is being praised for her stellar performance in this scene. 

Looking at the video, we can say that Ulka prepped herself really well for this scene and nailed it like a pro. 

