Unmissable! Yuvaan and Manini’s bond during Janmasthami celebrations will leave you surprised

The Janmasthami celebrations are upcoming in the show and the stars have been shooting for the same.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:56
Unmissable! Yuvaan and Manini’s bond during Janmasthami celebrations will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: Since the beginning of Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus, viewers' attention has been riveted.

Also read- Banni Chow Home Delivery: Awww! Banni and Yuvaan overwhelmed by their planetarium visit, this is the major reason

The audience adores Ulka Gupta's portrayal of Banni and Pravisht Mishra's portrayal of Yuvan because of their adorable, innocent, and pure romance.

On social media, Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are quite active and frequently post images of their off-camera fun.

A video was shared on social media by Parvati Sehgal who plays the role of Manini, Yuvaan’s step mother in the show.

Check out the video below:

The Janmasthami celebrations are upcoming in the show and the stars have been shooting for the same. This video features Manini dancing and Yuvaan innocently showering her with flowers. In the show, Manini and Yuvaan do not share a good bond but this video here shows otherwise. Well, we all are looking forward to this scene.

In the show, Banni is the target of Manini's ruthless game, and the Rathods are just making things more difficult for her as she tries to manage her marriage and her company. Banni realizes something happened in the planetarium as she starts to uncover evidence as to what transpired, and soon she learns the truth;.

Also read- Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery: Banni to defeat Manini

What are your thoughts on this bond between Yuvaan and Manini. Tell us

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more news and gossips.

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hot and Sexy! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande oozes hotness in these pictures
MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, who is well-known for her appearances on reality shows, always turns heads everywhere she goes....
Imlie: Amazing! Netizens praise Cheeni for the romantic #AryLie Moment
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! The contestant finally shoots for the first episode of the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Unmissable! Yuvaan and Manini’s bond during Janmasthami celebrations will leave you surprised
MUMBAI: Since the beginning of Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus, viewers' attention has been riveted. Also read...
Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has sought a plea in connection with the pornography...
Wow! Meet Imlie aka Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s best buddy
MUMBAI :Ever since Imlie made its television debut, it has performed well on the TRP charts. The chemistry between...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case
Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case
Latest Video