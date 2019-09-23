‘UNSEEN BOND’ of Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan with their MOTHERS!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan are two of the finest actresses of television. We absolutely love their body of work and all that they have to bring to the television screens.

Now just like us, celebrities too are very close to their families and their social media handles are a testimony to that. However, Jennifer and Hina go all out in showing their love for their family, especially their mothers. While Jennifer keeps posting pictures of her with her family, Hina often takes to Instagram videos where she is seen in awe of her mother over fun conversations.

The two are not only doing very well in their career but also making time for family and this proves that they are responsible and loving daughters to their parents. Take a look at their mother-daughter bond!

Now isn’t that sweet?