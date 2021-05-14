THIS unseen picture of Surbhi Chandna from a THROWBACK memory will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress in the telly world. The stunning diva has appeared in just a few shows and proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in all her shows.

The pretty actress has appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani 2 and her latest show Naagin 5 worked wonders on the small screens.

Surbhi Chandna went on to bag a music video with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra which released a few time ago.

The music video went on to become a huge hit among the viewers with millions of views within just a few days of its release.

It has become a chartbuster track in recent times and fans can't stop showering their love to this amazing onscreen couple.

We all know that Surbhi Chandna has come a long way in her career.

The viewers have seen a drastic transformation in the actress over time.

And now, Surbhi Chandna has shared a throwback picture where we can see the actress posing with her sister Pranavi Chandna.

The picture seems quite old and Surbhi is looking barely recognisable.

Surbhi's then and now transformation is just too amazing and applaud-worthy.

The actress has changed a lot by every means and we are loving it.

On the work front, Surbhi has not announced her next project yet post Naagin 5.

