Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Khan’s sister Farah

Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 15:36
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Kh

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Also Read- EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention. She shared pictures from the event on her social media page. 

Netizens and her fans have been applauding Uorfi for being invited to a prestigious event hosted by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This is just proof that the social media sensation has finally arrived! The event saw many big celebrities like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Radhika Merchant, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and many more.

A picture of Sussanne Khan with Uorfi in particular caught the eyes of netizens. They were reminded of the time when Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali had criticized Uorfi for her dressing. The latter then lashed out at her for supporting her own sister Sussanne for wearing skimpy clothes but having a problem with her dressing. 

Check out the tweets below;

Also Read- Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- bollywoodlife

Uorfi Javed Bepannah Meri Durga Bigg Boss Salman Khan Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Daayan Kasautii Zindagii Kay TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chillar has been roped in to star in a Telugu-Hindi aerial action drama...
Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Jagjeet Singh Rissam will next be seen in the movie The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and...
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
“It was a 95% blockage, I survived a major heart attack and this was because of the love and positive energy from the fans which are coming in,” says Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI : It was quite a shocking news for all the fans and audience when they came to know that Sushmita Sen suffered a...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Anjali at the same hospital
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sonal Vengurlekar
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
Paras Kalnawat
Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?
Uorfi Javed and this actor
What has gone wrong between Uorfi Javed and this actor?
Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero
Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero
Kangana
Lock Upp 2: The Kangana Ranaut hosted show to be postponed? The show will premier on THIS date
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…