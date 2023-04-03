Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Khan’s sister Farah

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention. She shared pictures from the event on her social media page.

Netizens and her fans have been applauding Uorfi for being invited to a prestigious event hosted by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This is just proof that the social media sensation has finally arrived! The event saw many big celebrities like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Radhika Merchant, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and many more.

A picture of Sussanne Khan with Uorfi in particular caught the eyes of netizens. They were reminded of the time when Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali had criticized Uorfi for her dressing. The latter then lashed out at her for supporting her own sister Sussanne for wearing skimpy clothes but having a problem with her dressing.

