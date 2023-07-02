Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants

MUMBAI: The show Splitsvilla X4 has been making a lot of heads turn with the interesting twists and turns in the show. Now as the show is about to come to an end, things are getting even more interesting. The drama has even derailed from the sets and is now off-set. In a behind the scenes video, we can see how social media influencer Uorfi Javed gets furious with Justin and Sakshi, strong contestants and finalists on the show.

In this leaked footage, we can see how Uorfi Javed and Justin D’Cruz were talking and planning a trip together. While they are talking, Justin’s love connection Sakshi Dwivedi walks into the room, upset on seeing them together. She says, “I am searching for you and calling you, but you are here. I come to you in one call. I want to speak to you for 2 minutes.”

While Uorfi tries to reason out, Sakshi continues prodding, which results in Uorfi boiling up. Uorfi finally loses it and shouts, “What is it that you want to discuss that can’t be done after 10 minutes?! I am discussing our trip together, why are you interrupting? Anyway, you guys are together the whole day. You guys don’t understand I am not in the villa!” She then makes a snarky comment at her saying, “King size ego, drame hazaar, par IQ minus chaar!”

According to sources, after this argument Uorfi supposedly hit back at the disorderly contestants. Well let us wait and see what happens next and how the drama will increase.

Credits : ETimes