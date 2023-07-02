Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants

In a recently leaked video, Uorfi Javed and Splitsvilla X4 contestant Justin D’Cruz were seen planning together, when Justin’s love interest, Sakshi Dwivedi entered the room and got upset. Things spiraled downward from there.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 11:16
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants

MUMBAI: The show Splitsvilla X4 has been making a lot of heads turn with the interesting twists and turns in the show. Now as the show is about to come to an end, things are getting even more interesting. The drama has even derailed from the sets and is now off-set. In a behind the scenes video, we can see how social media influencer Uorfi Javed gets furious with Justin and Sakshi, strong contestants and finalists on the show.

In this leaked footage, we can see how Uorfi Javed and Justin D’Cruz were talking and planning a trip together. While they are talking, Justin’s love connection Sakshi Dwivedi walks into the room, upset on seeing them together. She says, “I am searching for you and calling you, but you are here. I come to you in one call. I want to speak to you for 2 minutes.”

Also Read : Chahatt Khanna opens up about her online tussle with Uorfi Javed

While Uorfi tries to reason out, Sakshi continues prodding, which results in Uorfi boiling up. Uorfi finally loses it and shouts, “What is it that you want to discuss that can’t be done after 10 minutes?! I am discussing our trip together, why are you interrupting? Anyway, you guys are together the whole day. You guys don’t understand I am not in the villa!” She then makes a snarky comment at her saying, “King size ego, drame hazaar, par IQ minus chaar!”

According to sources, after this argument Uorfi supposedly hit back at the disorderly contestants. Well let us wait and see what happens next and how the drama will increase.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : 'These people are making me suicidal,' says Uorfi Javed after politico's comment

Credits : ETimes

Uorfi Javed Justin D’Cruz Sakshi Dwivedi Splitsvilla Splitsvilla X4 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 11:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Elegant! Check out these elegant and classy ethnic looks of Hansika Motwani
MUMBAI: Hansika Motwani is an actress who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films. Hansika began her career as...
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
MUMBAI: The show Splitsvilla X4 has been making a lot of heads turn with the interesting twists and turns in the show....
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie avoids Atharva, he tries to confront her
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Wow! Check out these gorgeous looks of Sonam Bajwa in ethnic
MUMBAI: Sonampreet Bajwa is a model and actress who predominantly appears in Punjabi language films. In addition to few...
Pretty! Check out these aesthetic monochrome clicks of Fatima Sana Shaikh
MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress, who works in Hindi films. Shaikh appeared as a child artist in such films as...
Recent Stories
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?
This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not o
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”
Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at preg
Is Sana Khan expecting her first child with hubby Anas Saiyad? Netizens are convinced that the former actress is hinting at pregnancy
Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced
Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list
From Maitree to Durga Aur Charu, this is the year of love triangles! Check out the full list