Uorfi Javed buys herself a Swanky new Car?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting story. Now, as per a video that has surfaced, Uorfi Javed has bought herself a new car!

Also read: Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family

Uorfi has been gauging the attention of fans over her creative fashion choices and DIY clothing and comes up with unconventional choices when it comes to styling her outfits. She is often papped for the same reasons and goes viral over her bold videos.

Uorfi is bold when making a statement and unabashed about her choices; something that is giving her both fame and something that even gets negative attention from people who don’t approve of her choices. She is known to deal with trollers and considers them a part of being in the public eye.

She recently also attended an event hosted by renowned Fashion designers- Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and netizens applauded her spirit. She has definitely come a long way and if this video is any proof, Uorfi has bought herself a new car.

Actor Akshit Sukhija, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shubharambh shared a video on his social media where in Uorfi is seen unveiling a new car and Akshit captioned the video as, “Congratulations @urf7i proud of you”

Check out the post here:

So, as we can see, Uorfi is standing next to her new Jeep and enjoying the joyous moment.

We wish the actress a hearty congratulations on this occasion!

Also read: Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants

For more such updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar