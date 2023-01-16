Uorfi Javed received a summons by Mumbai Police regarding a nudity complained filed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh against her

MUMBAI :One of the most well-known and controversial TV celebrities currently is Uorfi Javed. She is well known for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and frequently goes viral for her bold choice of fashion, as she often shows a lot of skin. Recently, the actress and social media influencer had been summoned by the Mumbai Police after BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh filed a complaint against her.

The two have frequently been at loggerheads on social media for a while now and it does not seem to be calming down anytime soon. The complaint that was filed by the BJP leader stated that the actress has been misusing the freedom of thought that has been granted by the constitution.

As per reports by ANI, Chitra Wagh sent a complaint letter to the Mumbai Police seeking immediate action against Uorfi Javed. In her complaint, the BJP leader said, “No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude… If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society.”

Recently, Uorfi, along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute, met the Maharashtra State Commission of Women’s chairperson, Rupali Chakankar at her office. Her lawyer filed a complaint against Chitra Wagh, accusing her of "threatening and intimidation" on a public platform. The actress hit out at Chitra even on social media, and explained to her that no article in the constitution can place her in jail.

Uorfi wrote, “Unless my n*****s and my v***** is seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got some better idea for you Chitra Wagh. How about doing something against human trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance bars?”

