Uorfi Javed reveals her harrowing experience when a cab driver ran off with her luggage in Delhi

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. This time Uorfi isn’t in the news for her crazy outfit choices but because of a horrible event that took place in her life recently.

Also Read- EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Speaking of how a drunk Uber driver left her in shock she said, “I had a few hours in Delhi before my flight, so I rented a cab for six hours. My team and I had gone for lunch, and we asked the driver to wait in the parking. When we came back, he wasn’t there. On calling, he kept giving excuses. When I checked his location, I realised he was an hour away from us. My male friend called him and said, ‘tu abhi ke abhi aa, nahi toh hum complain karenge’. Woh restaurant toh aaya nahi, we caught him kahin par beech mein. He was drunk and kept asking for extra money. We refused to give it and rushed to the airport as we were getting late. He called us 17 times after that. When my staff member picked up, he started abusing her. We ignored him and boarded the flight. Aaj jab subah maine apna luggage check kiya, I realised a few of my things were missing.”

Uorfi added, “They are asking me to complain to the police. Now, I will have to come back to Delhi to complain. Mera pehle hi kaafi loss hua hai, abhi phirse flight and hotel book karna padega’

Also Read- Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

After revealing about her ordeal on twitter Uber replied with an apology and sai they had ‘zero-tolerance policy towards the use of drugs or alcohol while driving’

Uorfi is now planning to file an FIR from Mumbai.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- TOI