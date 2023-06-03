Uorfi Javed shares an adorable glimpse of her family, check it out

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed has been grabbing headlines for a while now ever since she made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The social media sensation began her career as a Tv actress with shows like Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many more.

Uorfi came even more into the limelight after showcasing her bizarre and strange outfits that she says she designs herself because no designer would offer their clothes to her. However all that changed when Uorfi wore ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s gold colored silk saree which she looked stunning in.

Uorfi has a humongous fan following on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts for her online fans who enjoy every bit of it. Uorfi, who usually does not share many posts with her family has now shared a sweet video with her mom and sisters. She captioned the video, “Posting my girls because if I don’t who else will?!”

Urfi who recently also bought her first car, has surely achieved a lot in a short span of time with her bold fashion choices and not caring about what people think or say about her.

She is surely an inspiration to many young girls.

