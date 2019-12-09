News

Upasana Singh's nephew Neil Aryan bags a web series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 01:09 PM
Actress Upasana Singh's nephew Neil Aryan will soon be seen in a web series titled 'Zahar'.
 
"I will start working for Prime Flix's web series 'Zahar' by this month-end. I want to do quality assignments, whether it is a film, a TV serial or a web series. I get offers for many projects. My aunt (Upasana) says, 'Don't be in a hurry. Whatever you do, do your research, be aware of the background and take your time'. I have also signed a film," said Neil.
 
Neil has performed in short films "Akhari Selfie" and "[email protected]". He had also won the title of Mr. Bihar and later Mr. India. He is currently doing MBA from Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai.
Tags > Upasana Singh, Neil Aryan, Zahar, Prime Flix, web series, Narsee Monjee College,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Joker
Joker
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh

past seven days