Upcoming Dhamaka! This Sunday, the bar of entertainment will rise with Star Parivar’s super entertaining Dhamaal, check out the deets inside

The show has a lot of fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 21:04
Upcoming Dhamaka! This Sunday, the bar of entertainment will rise with Star Parivar’s super entertaining Dhamaal, check out the

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, StarPlus has decided to make your weekends better with 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show has a lot of fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Also read - BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

Here we show you a preview of the upcoming episode, next week where there will be a lot of nok-jhok and dhamaal that’s sure to entertain you.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SB (@_starsxempire_)

Are you excited for this upcoming episode?

Also read - BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 21:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Amazing! Ruhi tries to bring Preesha’s memory back, Preesha starts questioning
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Jagtap’s change of heart, decides to help the couple
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Goddess Lakshmi to choose her partner for life
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa gets furious with Bapudra, comes with scissors in her hand
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot
EXCLUSIVE! Mohini Baghele JOINS the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot
Latest Video