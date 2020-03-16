UPCOMING TWIST! Newlyweds #MaAn to have a romantic 'beachcation' in StarPlus' Anupamaa

With Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is a new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the upcoming storyline will show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.
MaAn

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, with Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is a new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the upcoming storyline will show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.

There is going to be love and romance between the couple after their marriage but the challenges will still be there. Now, it would be super exciting to watch how intriguing the new start will be.

Now, we got our hands on Anupamaa and Anuj's romantic 'beachcation'. Fans can't wait to see how this honeymoon moment turns out for #MaAn lovers. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse of all decked up Anuj Kapadia waiting for his shot.

Check it out: 

We exclusively revealed that a new major tragedy will hit the Shahs, no it's not about Bapuji but Vanraj will meet with a major accident in the show. This accident will call for a major loss in the lives of Shahs. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa come to the rescue of the Shahs again?

