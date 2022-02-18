Update! Gauhar Khan finally discharged from the hospital

MUMBAI: Sigh of Relief for Gauhar Khan’s fans as the actress shared a picture from the hospital. She shared a photo of her hand with an IV drip attached to it with a caption, "For all Allah's mercies!".

Well, this is the first time Gauahar has revealed that she was in the hospital. After she posted the picture, it left her fans worried about her health. However, the actress has now updated that she is discharged from the hospital and is back home. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared a photo with her mother Razia Khan, and across it, she wrote, "Back to where I feel the safest @raziakhan1503." She also informed her fans about her health and wrote, "I'm ok! Much love to all."

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar also shared a throwback photo from their marriage and wrote, "I'm here for you. Forever & always," followed by white heart emoji and infinity emoji. Gauahar reposted the post and across it, she wrote, "Mere saathiya," followed by red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan will next be seen in the web series Bestseller, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Credit: India Today