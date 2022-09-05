Uplifting dancers all across, Nora Fatehi gifts dancing gear to underprivileged contestants on her show

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 10:58
Nora

MUMBAI: In addition to being a remarkable performer and an international icon, Nora Fatehi is also an inspiration to millions for her kindness and generosity. A latest testament of the same was witnessed on her dance reality show where the actress gifted dancing gears to a group of aspiring dancers. 

Creating a storm across quarters in just two episodes, Nora Fatehi's latest dance reality show has captivated the audience. In the latest episode, a group of female dancers hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh auditioned for the show which struck a chord with not just the judges panel but also the audience. 

While interacting with the girls, Nora Fatehi learnt about the background of these dancers. Beaming with passion for dance, these girls weren't deterred by their situation which resonated with Nora, who herself has scaled a long journey of struggles. 

Extending her kindness to the group, Nora Fatehi gifted dancing gears, including athleisure wear, shoes to the girls in addition to also creating a fund to support their education. 

Nora Fatehi has earlier seen the girls' performance on her social media as they regularly updated their dance videos under the hashtag #DanceWithNora. 

Having begun #DanceWithNora to create a platform for aspiring dancers with limited opportunities to showcase their talent, the hashtag has offered exposure to innumerable artists not just in India but also across the globe. 

From the US, England, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Africa to the rural parts of India, Nora's #DanceWithNora has reached the interiors of the world building a community of passionate dancers.


 

Nora Fatehi #DanceWithNora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 10:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Rishita and Dev to return to Pandya Niwas; is it a dream or reality in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Uff! Karan Kundrra reveals some bedroom secrets, says girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash likes being on top
MUMBAI: Lock Upp Finale ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash...
EXPLOSIVE! This is how Kajal Aggarwal RESPONDED after getting called out for COPYING poem
MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is renowned for her...
Amazing! TV actress Rashii Khanna surprises her mother with THIS beautiful luxurious gift
MUMBAI: Television actress Raashii Khanna surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams. She gifted her mother...
Sad! Alia Bhatt has been massively trolled not for films, but for endorsing a sugar drink, deets inside
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is being trolled today. So, a user has posted two different videos of the actress. In one video she...
Recent Stories
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
Latest Video