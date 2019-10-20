Upstarts Made Priyanshu Hit The Nostalgia Road

Startups have become the new buzzword for ‘Gen Z’. The idea of creating a significant impact on the world by solving problems by way of inventive solutions, the world has seen a massive boost in startups in the last couple of years. Every graduate these days wishes to start his own company and be their own boss, with many of them wanting to do so with their close friends. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, the lead star of Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Upstarts’, was no different.

Priyanshu, who studied filmmaking from S.A.E Institute with five of his friends, decided to start their own production company, and called it ‘Capture Crew Productions’. They quickly collected the paraphernalia required for this adventurous plan and started an office in a small space provided by one of Priyanshu’s team members, Thambidurai. The boys were filled with excitement and enthusiasm. With all the hard work, dedication and some previously made contacts, they started picking up projects and were all set to make ‘Capture Crew Production’ big! Some of their initial projects included corporate ad films, documentaries, and music videos.

When asked how big these projects were, Priyanshu replied, “These projects were all small scale, but it was a great experience, it was something we all friends loved working on together. Our dreams were big, but you know destiny takes you where you belong, and here I am, working in films and chasing my dreams”

As the company started growing, they realised they were in need of better equipment and more investment, which looked difficult at that point in their lives. Due to this, everyone started moving out of the company to do their own thing. Priyanshu then shifted to Mumbai with the aim of focusing on his acting career and has done a great job in all his projects so far.

‘Upstarts’ is an inspiring underdog stories that follows the journey of three young college graduates Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal) from a small town in India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. These three friends now want to start their own company that will change the world.

What happened to the company? Priyanshu smiled and replied, “Out of six people, two of them are still at it back in Bangalore. Arun and Neil, after so many years, have succeeded in setting up a big office with a good studio space and a hard-working team.”

‘Upstarts’, a Netflix film, is all set to release exclusively on the service on 18 October in 190 countries at the same time.