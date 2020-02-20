Urfi Javed To Make An Entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed is known for her role as Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga.

Sources of an entertainment portal say that the acteess will be seen entering the longest running Star Plus drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Director’s Kut. Urfi will be seen playing the character of Shivani Bhatia, Trisha and Naira’s lawyer. She will be fighting the case against Luv and Kush’s lawyer played by Manoj Joshi in the daily.

Credits: India Forums