Urmila recalls how Remo D'Souza performed as background dancer in 'Rangeela Re'

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar shared an interesting anecdote about Remo D'Souza that he was with her as a background dancer in 'Rangeela Re', the iconic song from the 1995 movie 'Rangeela' starring Urmila, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 06:30
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar shared an interesting anecdote about Remo D'Souza that he was with her as a background dancer in 'Rangeela Re', the iconic song from the 1995 movie 'Rangeela' starring Urmila, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

During the dance reality show, 'DID Super Moms' when Urmila had to perform on her famous dance number, she called Remo to accompany her and both of them came together on the same song after 27 years.

Urmila shared: "Many people don't know why I have called Remo along with me on the stage, but I would like to inform everyone that he was also there in the song with me 27 years ago. At that time, he was a background dancer, and he was at an early stage of his career."

"Having said that, I must add that I have seen him grow day by day and today, I would love to praise his journey by saying his own catchphrase, 'Now that's what I call a performance'."

Remo expressed his gratitude towards Urmila and also talked about his bond with her.

He said: "Recently, I even posted a video with Urmila Ma'am and captioned it 'I never dreamed of success, I have worked for if I can do it, anybody can do it."

The show is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar. It airs on Zee TV.


SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 06:30

