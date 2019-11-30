Urvashi Dholakia and son Tshitji's Tik Tok video is too funny to be missed

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is still remembered for her role Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress has been popular among the fans ever since that show.

We all know Urvashi is a yummy mommy of two handsome boys Tshitij and Sagar. The actress has posted several pictures and videos with her darling sons with her fans on her Instagram.

And now, it seems just like the actress, her son Tshitij too is quite talented and the latest Tik Tok video is proof. The funny video shared by Ms Dholakia will not only make you laugh but also love the camaraderie between Urvashi and her son.

Take a look at the video:

Well, there can be sometime in future, Urvashi's sons might follow her footsteps and step in the world of acting.

What do you think about this cute mother-son jodi? Tell us in the comments.