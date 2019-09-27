Urvashi Dholakia breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 sets

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye, which is one of the most popular dance reality shows, recently saw the entry of wild card contestants. Urvashi-Anuj and Vishal-Madhurima are two such couples. After showcasing their dancing skills, they got eliminated, but they have re-entered the show as wild card contestants.

Two more wild card contestants- Avinash-Palak and Pooja and Sandeep had entered the show as wild card entrants but they soon got eliminated. Just like every week, this week's theme was of costumed drama and the couples were dressed and danced their best to impress judges. During the latest shoot, Urvashi and Anuj performed a special act and the same was on a theme of a woman facing a lot of difficulties in her life and how she still conquered all the odds and emerged victoriously. After presenting the act, Urvashi Dholakia, who herself faced many odds in her personal life and surpassed all of them along with a successful career, had an emotional moment and broke down. Her dancing partner and ex Anuj Sachdeva supported her.

Anuj Sachdeva said, “Urvashi has gone through many challenges in life. Even last week, she went through a very difficult phase where her mother was hospitalized as she had suffered a heart ailment. Despite the circumstances, she was present for rehearsals and gave her 100 percent. This is one of the reasons why I admire her strength.” Raveena Tandon, who is one of the judges, raved about their performance. “On Nach Baliye 9 if there is anyone who is a true example of woman power, it is only Urvashi Dholakia!”