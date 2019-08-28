Urvashi Dholakia jets off for a well-deserved break with her girl gang…

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva have been eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 and Urvashi also mentioned how the elimination was an unfair one.



However, Urvashi is now already to leave behind all the memories and carry forward only the happy moments with her. After her project, she is now enjoying a well deserved break with her gang of girls Pawna Lake, a place famous for the lake camping.



Urvashi has clicked some beautiful pictures against the panoramic climate and captioned her post as: “On a much-needed outing! Finallllyyyy out of Mumbai..#outing #goodtimes#urvashidholakia#urvashidholakia9”



Take a look:

Way to go Urvashi!