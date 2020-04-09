Urvashi Dholakia launches her chat show

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Dholakia has launched her digital chat show called "Trending Now".

In these times of lockdown and home quarantine, Urvashi hopes to make good use of the digital platform by creating personalised content which is informative as well as light and fun.

Through the course of the show, Urvashi will be seen chatting up with personalities from diverse fields.

She has interviewed celebrities like Tony Kakkar, Sriti Jha and Sumona Chakravarti.

Speaking about "Trending Now", Urvashi said: "Digital media has taken over every possible medium at this moment, and it is the one thing that is successfully moving forward on a high."

"So I too thought of making good use of this space, especially during this home quarantine phase where people are only resorting to what's happening in the digital space. The idea of a candid, fun and light chat show was something that instantly crossed my mind because I am someone who loves to talk and connect with people, and get the best out of them with my humourous and witty side!" she added.

Through "Trending Now", she will be revealing a different side of each guest, bringing out what people don't really know about them.

"All my conversations will be fun, witty, quirky and informative of course, which is what we all need at the moment. But the main aim through them is to lighten the worrisome atmosphere we are living in right now, with a great mind diverter which 'Trending Now' will definitely offer," she said.