Urvashi Dholakia: 'Physically at home and mentally on some vacation'

MUMBAI: It seems like television actress Urvashi Dholakia is surely in the mood for a holiday amid the lockdown.

Urvashi, who gained popularity playing Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself.

"Physically at home and mentally on some vacation," she wrote alongside the image.

Earlier, she had shared her favourite meme of the character Komolika on Instagram with a caption stating: "Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki".

Komolika was the main antagonist in the original 2001 show. In its reboot, actress Hina Khan was originally roped in to play the role. Weeks later, Aamna Sharif played the baddie whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show's protagonists -- Anurag and Prerna.