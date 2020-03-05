Urvashi Dholakia’s TikTok videos are hilarious!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has been grabbing a lot of headlines these days. Well, not because of her profession but rather her hilarious antics with son Kshitij Dholaika on TikTok.

Right from dancing and trolling each other to dubbing some epic Bollywood films and pulling pranks on each other; both Urvashi and Ksitij have managed to make us laugh like crazy. Well, Urvashi’s captions like the ‘mad Dholakias’ and ‘crazy us’ perfectly described them.

The actress, in fact, recently opened up on the kind of bond she shares with her twin sons and her TikTok debut. The actress had said, 'It was my son Ksitij who insisted that I join the platform. He knew that I love humour and yes it's truly become our thing. We are having fun, laughing and making others laugh, what better way to celebrate life! Many people have been saying that they love the rapport Ksitij and I have and calling me the Gen X Mom.'

Have a look.

