News

Urvashi Dholakia’s TikTok videos are hilarious!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has been grabbing a lot of headlines these days. Well, not because of her profession but rather her hilarious antics with son Kshitij Dholaika on TikTok.

Right from dancing and trolling each other to dubbing some epic Bollywood films and pulling pranks on each other; both Urvashi and Ksitij have managed to make us laugh like crazy. Well, Urvashi’s captions like the ‘mad Dholakias’ and ‘crazy us’ perfectly described them.

The actress, in fact, recently opened up on the kind of bond she shares with her twin sons and her TikTok debut. The actress had said, 'It was my son Ksitij who insisted that I join the platform.  He knew that I love humour and yes it's truly become our thing.  We are having fun, laughing and making others laugh, what better way to celebrate life!  Many people have been saying that they love the rapport Ksitij and I have and calling me the Gen X Mom.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Urvashi Dholakia Kshitij Dholaika TikTok Ghar Ek Mandir Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kahiin To Hoga TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here