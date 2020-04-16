Urvashi Dholakia shares an epic meme on coronavirus after lockdown ends; watch

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a crisis situation. The rising cases have left everyone worried. The lockdown has now been extended until 3 May and with the news, netizens took to social media to make hilarious lockdown memes. With the lockdown extended, as Urvashi Dholakia’s character as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most iconic villainous roles, the actress took to her social media to share an epic Meme of Coronavirus.

On Instagram, Urvashi Dholakia shared a video meme of a scene from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The video features Komolika sitting on the floor resting her head on the bed. With the video titled, “Corona after the lockdown ends,” in the video, Komolika says, “Kitne bewakoof hai yeh log, inhe kya laga? Ki main itni aasaani se chhod ke chali jaungi?” talking about how people are silly to think that the virus will go away after lockdown ends. Later as the video goes on, after expressing the feelings of Coronavirus after the lockdown ends, Komolika says, “ Umra bhar, yahi par kundli maar kar baithi rahungi main, main chodne se rahi.”

Sharing the video with a funny caption, Urvashi wrote, “Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki ..#coronavirus #lockdown #haha #komolika #covid19 #quarantine #lockdown2 #urvashidholakia9 #memories #kzk ..Video credits: @desiqueermemes.’

Take a look.

