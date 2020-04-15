News

Urvashi Dholakia Shares A Komolika Lockdown Meme, Which Is So Apt For Current Times

MUMBAI: After PM Modi extended the lockdown till May3, netizens took to social media to make hilarious lockdown memes of which some were  Bollywood and K-Serials lockdown memes. 

One such actress who’s memes have been floating around on social media and WhatsApp groups is of actress Urvashi Dholakia in her Komolika avatar from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

Being the sport that she is Urvashi shared her favourite meme of the character on her Instagram with a ‘punny’ caption stating, ‘Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki’ 

