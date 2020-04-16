News

Urvashi Dholakia's latest TikTok video will have you ROFL

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia shares a great bond with her sons Kshitij and Kaushal. We derive this from the amazing TikTok videos that they make. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account and it is hilarious AF. The lady and her sons seem to have mastered the art of being pros at making funny videos.

In the latest video, we see Urvashi with her son Kshitij. It has Kshitij asking Urvashi route to a certain address, and Urvashi has a funny reaction. She has captioned this video as, 'poocho Address poocho' with laughing emojis. We bet this video will help you laugh a little in these tough times. Earlier, Urvashi had shared a TikTok video that featured both her kids as well as her mother dancing. Have a look below.

