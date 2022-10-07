Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij says he's inspired by mom's showbiz career

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia's elder son Kshitij, who's quite active on social media, has said that inspired by his mother, he wishes to pursue a career in showbiz.

Urvashi, who became popular after essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', is now seen in the TV show 'Naagin 6'.

Kshitij said: "I would love to have an opportunity to work in showbiz. My aim is to be an actor like my mother. She has been around for too long, and her body of work is something that I dream to achieve as well. I'm completely inspired by her."

He added: "Acting is something that I have been very passionate about ever since I was a teenager and at this point of time, I'm just waiting for the right opportunity to knock on my door. People do consider me to be a very raw talent, but I know I am extremely hard working and will give my hundred per cent if given the opportunity."

SOURCE: IANS