Urvashi Dholakia's son Tshitij is a born star; these videos are proof

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is popularly known for her role Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress has been a hot favourite among the fans ever since that show. We all know Urvashi is a yummy mommy of two handsome boys Tshitij and Sagar. The actress keeps sharing several pictures and videos with her darling sons with her fans on her Instagram.



It seems Urvashi is a big Tik Tok fans as her Instagram is filled with some amazing Tik Tok videos, some being solo and rest with her son Tshitij. Looking at the videos, we can say that Tshitij is quite talented just like his mother. The videos are just too entertaining and funny to be watched. Ms Dholakia will not only make you laugh but you will also fall in love with this mother-son camaraderie.



Take a look at the videos:

Urvashi is a terrific actor and there's no doubt about it. But tShitij too is no less than his mother as he has got all the good looks and talent from her. Well, there can be sometime in future, Urvashi's son might follow her footsteps and step in the world of acting.



On the work front, Urvashi has done many shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Waqt Ki Raftar, Shaktimaan, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Kahiin To Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? among others.