Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar bring the house down on MTV Ace of Space 2

MUMBAI: It will be a starry end to the third week of MTV Ace of Space 2 with the very beautiful Urvashi Rautela joining the weekend fun inside the Mastermind’s house. Accompanied by singer Tony Kakkar, Urvashi will bring with her an interesting game for the contestants. This time, it will be the test of their dancing skills, where the contestants will have to Ace the Beat. The game will have different songs played in different tempos and the dancers of the house will be asked to judge the non-dancers of the house.

Visiting the MTV Ace of Space house for the first time, Urvashi said, “MTV Ace of Space 2 is a very popular show amongst the youth and we felt it is a perfect platform to promote our newly launched music video Bijli Ki Taar. It was a fun experience interacting with the contestants”

