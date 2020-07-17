Urvashi Upadhyay bags Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah. We broke the exclusive and explosive news about Eisha Singh returning to the show as Zara while actress Tunisha Sharma will exit. We also informed our viewers that the show has got one year’s extension.

TellyChakkar.com also reported about the track that would reintroduce Zara. Zara will be saved by a woman while she falls down from the cliff. While Kabir's family thinks that Zara had died, she was alive all this while preparing for revenge.

Well, the latest we hear is that Dil Se Dil Tak actress Urvashi Upadhyay has bagged the character of Zara’s saviour in the show. Urvashi’s character will not only save Zara but also provide her emotional support.

Meanwhile, as reported by us, actor Ravi Bhatia will also enter the show. While initially, he was supposed to replace Gautam Vig as Miraj, the creatives made slight changes in the script which will enable Ravi to be introduced in an all new negative avatar. He will play the character of evil Sartaj.

Adnan Khan has started the shoot of the show. Eisha and others will follow the suite soon.

