Urvashi Upadhyay: I don't enjoy the social pressure to look gorgeous 24x7

MUMBAI : As showbiz demands and pressures one to look gorgeous all the time to be favourite among audience, actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is currently seen playing the role of Sudha Tripathi in 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', does not enjoys such societal pressures to look good every time.

She says: "Balancing the demands of career, family and others, and sometimes even coping with societal pressures to look good 24x7 or conduct oneself in a certain way can be quite draining for women. I never stress or over pressure myself on looking extra good on screen. I feel confident in my skin, with no filter and act passionately. And my audience enjoys watching me."

Urvashi, who is also seen in the role of Rupa in the show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein', feels women shouldn't make mistakes with their diet plans.

She adds, "In the process of staying fit, women often end up making mistakes like eating too little, not working out as per their body type and expecting instant results. It is essential to concentrate on having a balanced diet containing all the nutrients, and complement it with regular workouts by making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task."

Urvashi states that a woman should always keep herself in priority in terms of health.

"I feel a woman passes through several milestones in her life, it is necessary that every woman out there makes sure to put her health above everything else. Although at times taking care of self doesn't rank in the priority list of most women in our society, thankfully Covid-19 pandemic taught how important is self care, precautions for our health, our fitness, and prioritize yourself among other things. After all, all the people who do depend on you can only do so, it is important to be concerned about health and wellness," she concludes.

SOURCE : IANS