Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa looks GORGEOUS in BLUE; check photos

MUMBAI: Tinaa Dattaa, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to captivate her fans with her acting chops.

The talented actress is also known for her style statements. If you browse through her Instagram account, you will get glimpses of her various fashionable avatars.

Tinaa has an amazing fan following on social media and she makes sure to treat them with her posts. She has yet again shared a few pictures wherein she can be seen donning a dramatic look. Her long blue outfit won the hearts of fans. Saraswatichandra fame actress even called her Bomb.

The Uttaran actress shared a series of pictures and all of them feature her in different poses. “She was not fragile like a flower.. she was fragile like a bomb,” Tinaa captioned her throwback picture.

Check out her post here:

On the professional front, Tinaa became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. She is also known for her performance in Balaji Telefilms’ supernatural series, Daayan.