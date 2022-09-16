Uttaran Fame Sreejita De is looking gorgeously Sparkling in a Blue Sequin Dress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 11:06
Uttaran Fame Sreejita De is looking gorgeously Sparkling in a Blue Sequin Dress

MUMBAI: Uttaran Fame Sreejita De has leveled up her fashion game in a Blue Sequin Dress, as she dominates on the internet with her attractiveness.

Sreejita De has consistently received acclaim and admiration for her outfits and sense of style, but this time with her Blue Sequin Dress, Uttaran Fame has gone above and beyond the bounds of amazement. The dress appears regal on the actress and has wonderfully highlighted Sreejita De's skin tone.

Fans' reactions in her Instagram comment section area are just fascinating. Sreejita’s fans have showered their enthusiasm and validation in the most flattering way. She is a huge source of style inspiration for the audience and has been seen on several occasions styling her outfits flawlessly.

Scroll down to check out her Instagram post

Meanwhile, Uttaran Fame Sreejita De is currently surfacing in the headlines as she and Michael Blohm-Pape, with whom she got officially engaged on December 21 of last year and are preparing for their wedding next year.

Uttaran Sreejita De Blue Sequin Dress Michael Blohm-Pape Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 11:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Maya gets heartbroken to learn about Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Mihika supports Prachi and Sid’s marriage
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Sai Warns Pakhi To Stay Away From Savi
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin contains a lot of drama and twists in its upcoming segments....
Imlie: Wow! Megha Chakraborty is all set to be a game changer as Imlie’s daughter in the show, as she hops on board!
MUMBAI: Television lovers will tell you how much the show Imlie has become a part of their life. Its characters are so...
SHOCKING! Abhimanyu not ready to listen to Akshara, Manjiri tries to convince him in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers are intrigued with all...
PATHETIC! Gulabrao shoots Virat in front of Sai leaving her shocked in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Star Plus' most-watched drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly witnessing a lot of drama ever...
Recent Stories
Sidhu Moose Wala Death Row: OMG! Sharpshooters planned to kill Salman Khan in THIS way, details inside
Sidhu Moose Wala Death Row: OMG! Sharpshooters planned to kill Salman Khan in THIS way, details inside
Latest Video