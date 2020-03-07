News

Is Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa no longer a part of Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Tinaa Dattaa is one of the most popular television actresses in the telly world. She became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. 

Recently, there were reports that she was roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3 which saw Nia Sharma in the previous two instalments. However, looks like things didn’t work out for the two. Now, latest report suggests that Tinaa has opted out of the show as the modalities didn’t work out between the two. 

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Tinaa was almost going to sign on the dotted lines but things didn’t work out last minute and she is no longer a part of the project. 

Tags Tinaa Dattaa Uttaran Ichcha Vikram Bhatt Twisted 3 Karmaphal Daata Shani Dhamini Nia Sharma TellyChakkar

