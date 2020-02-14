V-Day is a reminder to love, say TV actors

MUMBAI: Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is here! TV actors talk about what this day means to them.

Mohit Malhotra: It’s a great day to express love and care for your special one and it’s a reminder for those who are already in love to renew their love vows. With the advent of social media, we get to see more of it since people don’t just express their love and care for their loved ones in person but also put it out there on social media for all to know. Romance to me is loving wholeheartedly without any conditions or reservations. It’s pure and innocent. For me, it’s losing track of time when you are with the person you love.

Ankit Siwach: We don’t need a specific day to show love, it is supposed to be done every day. Valentine’s Day is just like a reminder, to make it even more special for your loved ones. I think people who celebrate it and consider it important, go out and have a blast. Others are part of the celebrations on social media. Romance is a blissful feeling.

Kettan Singh: I'm not Valentine's day-fan, but I do love the vibe of the day. Streets, restaurants, malls all teeming with love and red hearts. This day, just like all other special days, is big on social media. But I don't feel Valentine’s Day is limited to Social media. You can see it all around you! For me, romance is someone standing up for you and making you feel confident about yourself. Many people think mush is an expression of romance but I have grown out of it.

Sanjay Gagnani: Valentine's Day is an important day for me. When I say it is an important day doesn't mean that it is the only day when one can express love but it acts like a reminder for people to not don't forget their loved ones. Valentine's Day doesn't just mean to express your love for your partner, but you can express your love for anyone be it your father, your mother, your family. The world needs a lot of happiness and days such as these give us that. I'm a very spontaneous person. I don't really plan things. But if I had to plan something, I would definitely plan to travel with my partner. We might go to an exotic destination.