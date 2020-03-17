News

V Unbeatable is coming up with their dance studio

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: After creating waves with their moves on the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions", Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who won the second season of the reality show, are coming with their own dance studio.

"The big thing is studio is a part of our dream, and we are gonna start diploma courses and also teach many styles like hip hop urban and contemporary, Bollywood and many styles," Om Prakash, founder of the dance group, said.

He added: "Purpose of it is to (t)each young talents and dance aspirants and help reach to that level."

In the upcoming studio, they will be training and teaching myriad kind of dance forms to the aspirants.

V Unbeatable comprises 28 members aged between 12-27.

