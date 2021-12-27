VACATION MODE! Mohsin Khan has been on Vacay with these charming stars post leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Mohsin Khan as Kartik created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. Well, post leaving the show, the actor has been seen in different music videos. He is soon to be seen with Heli Daruwala is an upcoming music video. We even saw Mohsin with the sensational siblings Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair in Kashmir, they had a great time while spending their vacation days in the chilled weather of Kashmir and the boathouses.

Check out the pictures:

Apart from his upcoming music video with Heli, he even did music videos with Jasmin Bhasin and Tunisha Sharma.

Are you excited about Mohsin's new ventures?

