Vahbiz Dorabjee explains the importance of the lockdown via her 88 year old grandmother!

11 Apr 2020 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee has through a lovely video with her 88 year old grandmother, explained the utmost importance of the current lockdown scenario!

The actress has in this must watch video, brought out her grandmothers side of the story from back in the days of the British rule when people had no choice but to be indoors! 

In the hope that the youth of today who are ever so restless and finding it tough to bear with home quarantine, understand that staying indoors right now is for everybody's own betterment, Vahbiz has through her grandmother's experiences strived to bring out the message that even in times like these, there can be patience, containment and hope for a better and brighter future.

