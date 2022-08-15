Vahbiz Dorabjee: I’ve been shaped into this person because I've been around here for so long… this industry has a place for everybody

MUMBAI: Over the years, Vahbiz Dorabjee has proved her mettle as an actor with her limited yet impressive body of work. The actor has been a part of TV shows, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Savitri, Saraswatichandra and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and web projects, Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat and Hiccups and Hookups. During the lockdown, the actor hosted her own web show, ‘Showbiz with Vahbiz’. While she has interest in many things and enjoys exploring all her capabilities, acting is something that Vahbiz enjoys.

“In acting, to be very honest, no one has been my inspiration. I just have my own style. But if it comes to actors, then I’m a complete fan of Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, in today's time, it will be Alia Bhatt, there's nobody to beat her. So, I have always been a more performance-oriented person and prefer actors who are like that,” she adds.

Sharing her learning from the entertainment industry, Vahbiz begins by saying that there have been many. “Well, I think today, I have been shaped into this person because I've been around here for so long. I think this is such an industry that has a place for everybody. You just have to keep working hard, keep being consistent and believe in yourself. I think I'm quite blessed because this industry has been very kind to me and of course like I always say, if you will give positivity, you will get positivity back. You should be humble, and down-to-earth. There’s no place for arrogant people out here. I have learned a lot; have shaped my personality from a young age. I have had this career and the best part is, that it gives you so much love from the audience, fans, exposure, respect, everything,” she smiles.

Next, Vahbiz is keen on doing more web projects. She is open to TV too. At the moment she is deciding on the offers she has at hand.

On how she unwinds after a hard day’s work, the actor-host-entrepreneur adds, “I’m very fond of watching movies and web shows. I love travelling, it is like my therapy. But if I can't travel, I definitely love massages. I think a massage can just make me come alive.”

Two changes she feels should be brought into the industry, “This is purely about every medium, one change that I feel should be is that they definitely must give more chances to newcomers. Fresh casting is much required. Those who deserve should get a chance. And, second is giving better treatment to every actor. It could be better to provide more warmth, professionalism, and security.” Vahbiz is a very positive person. And, she wants to spread the same through her work, words and even on social media. “I live life one day at a time. I am a positive person and keep my company positive too. I believe it is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice,” she ends.