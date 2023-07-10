Vahbiz Dorabjee to make her much-awaited comeback with ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ 2?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:15
MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee is one of the most loved and popular actresses, after her roles in hit shows like ‘Savitri’ and ‘Saraswatichandra’. The actress also entered the OTT medium with her talk show ‘Showbiz with Vahbiz’. It has been a while since we saw her on our screens, and it seems like the wait may come to an end!

According to a report on entertainment portal Zoom, just as Star Bharat has been rebooting some of their popular shows, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ could be returning with a second season too. This may also mark the return of Vahbiz Dorabjee who was part of the first season of the much-loved show. Vahbiz earned much appreciation for her portrayal of Maggie Kant in the first season.

At this stage, it is not clear if Vahbiz will be stepping back into the role of Maggie or if she will be playing a new character. The actress is yet to comment on the news but the loyal fans of ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ and Vahbiz have good reason to rejoice.

Since her break from the screen, Vahbiz Dorabjee has been focusing on content creation on social media, and has become a sought after influencer in the travel and lifestyle categories.

